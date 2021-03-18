Covid live updates: Supply disruptions threaten UK vaccination rollout progress

The U.K. government's so-far successful immunization program is facing questions over whether it's about to face a shortage in the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

"We have less supply than we might have hoped for the coming weeks but we expect it to increase again later," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC on Thursday.

"The vaccine rollout will be slightly slower than we might have hoped but not slower than the target," he said. "We have every reason to believe that supply will increase in the months of May, June and July."

A flurry of reports in the British media has said the U.K.'s rollout could hit some turbulence. It's been widely reported that delivery of millions of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot being produced by the Serum Institute of India could be held up by four weeks.

Britain is also facing possible disruptions to supply if the EU goes through with a proposal to withhold exports of vaccines made in the bloc while its own program lags. Supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, that the U.K. is also using in its vaccination program, come from Belgium.

—Holly Ellyatt