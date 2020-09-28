Airlines bank on leisure travelers as business trips dry up in coronavirus pandemic

A JetBlue Airways Corp. plane taxis next to American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., and Alaska Airlines Inc. aircraft at Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned airlines' most price-sensitive customers into a prize.

Airlines are dropping fees and reshaping their once-sprawling global networks to focus more on domestic vacation destinations as leisure travelers become more important. That's on top of new rules, such as mandatory masks, put in place to entice travelers worried about flying during the pandemic.

Airlines' shift comes after the virus grounded most business travel, along with many other areas of life, depriving the industry of what was its most lucrative group. Business travelers before the virus accounted for half of U.S. airlines' revenue but just 30% of the trips, according to Airlines for America, an industry group that represents most U.S. carriers.

Eighty-five percent of respondents in a Global Business Travel Association study conducted Sept. 15-19 said they have canceled most or all business trips this year. Close to a third of the 1,364 people polled said they expect their employees to resume in-person events and conferences in the second quarter of 2021.

"The leisure traveler is the traveler today," said Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group and a former airline executive.

Airline CEOs have described the coronavirus as the industry's worst crisis ever, and as the global pandemic surpasses the grim milestone of 1 million deaths, executives say they expect the disease to continue to limit travel until there's a widely available vaccine.

To keep airlines afloat, the federal government in March approved a $25 billion aid package that prohibited airlines from cutting jobs. With the terms of the agreement expiring at the end of September, more than 30,000 workers are now at risk. Airlines are urging Congress and the Trump administration to approve another $25 billion as the pandemic drags on.

As they await Washington, airlines, particularly large carriers such as United, Delta and American, have been redrawing their maps away from once-lucrative international trips, as a web of travel restrictions has made much of the world off-limits for Americans. For example, United's October capacity is 65% domestic, up from a 56% share a year ago. For U.S. travelers, Milan is out. The Rocky Mountains are in.

"We see a lot of people going to beaches and mountains that give you fresh air," said Southwest's chief commercial officer, Andrew Watterson. "So Denver — Colorado in general has been pretty big."