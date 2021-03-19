$1,400 stimulus checks could be garnished. Some lawmakers are pushing to change that

As the government pushes millions of $1,400 stimulus checks out the door, some Americans could come up empty handed.

The reason: overdue unpaid debts.

The issue prompted Capitol Hill lawmakers to enter into a crossfire of sorts on Thursday over whether or not those checks can be garnished, as some looked to change the policy.

That's after the Treasury Department and IRS announced on Wednesday that 90 million checks have gone out thus far by direct deposit.

More from Personal Finance:

The IRS has issued more than 42.5 million refunds this tax season

How to cut your income to grab the $10,200 unemployment tax break

Struggling households would put off paying these bills if necessary

"We know predatory debt collectors are already lining up to try to take a cut of those checks," Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said on the Senate floor on Thursday.

To remedy that, Brown called for the passage of a bill he proposed alongside fellow Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

However, efforts to pass that legislation were blocked by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

Toomey argued that it was too late the change the legislation, and that altering the rules could protect husbands or fathers who refuse to pay alimony or child support.