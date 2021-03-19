The IRS has issued more than 42.5 million refunds so far this tax season

Stimulus checks aren't the only cash infusion hitting U.S. households.

On top of those $1,400 direct payments going to most adults, more than 42.5 million tax refunds were issued in the first four weeks of the tax season, which started Feb. 12, according to data released by the IRS on Thursday. The average amount is $2,967, down slightly from $2,973 a year ago.

Given that temporary tax changes have taken effect since many of those refunds went out — including waiving federal taxes on $10,200 in unemployment benefits and forgiving excess health insurance premium tax credits — some households will end up getting an unexpected refund (or a bigger one).

However, in addition to extending the tax-filing deadline to May 17 from the usual April 15, the IRS is advising taxpayers who already filed to wait for further guidance on recouping any additional amount you are owed.

If you filed your return and are still waiting for your refund, it may or may not be delayed, depending on the specifics of your situation.

Generally, if you e-file, it can take up to 21 days for a refund. However, if you filed a paper return, the IRS has warned there could be a delay.