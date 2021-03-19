Current Cuomo aide accuses him of sexual harassment, looking down her shirt, report says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event at his office in New York, on March 18, 2021.

A current aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gone on record by name to make the latest accusation of sexual harassment against the besieged Democrat.

The aide, Alyssa McGrath, told The New York Times that Cuomo had looked down her shirt, commented on her appearance and otherwise engaged in flirtatious comments.

McGrath joins more than a half dozen other women, including another current aide and several past Cuomo aides, in accusing the governor of sexual harassment, or of making inappropriate physical contact and comments.

"He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you're his friend," McGrath told The Times. "But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, 'I can't believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.'"

Cuomo has denied acting inappropriately toward any women and refuses to resign.

But a team of lawyers working under the supervision of state Attorney General Letitia James, and another legal team hired by the state Assembly are investigating the allegations against him.

