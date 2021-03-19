Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Ford, Alphabet, Netflix & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Evercore ISI reiterated Western Digital as a top pick.
  • Bank of America reiterated buy on Alphabet.
  • Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge and Enphase Energy to positive from neutral.
  • Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp to neutral from outperform.
  • Barclays upgraded Ford to overweight from neutral.
  • Stephens initiated Beyond Meat as overweight.
  • Wedbush upgraded Starbucks to outperform from neutral.
  • DA Davidson initiated Rover as buy.
  • Susquehanna raised its price target on Boeing to $300 from $250.
  • Cowen initiated Air Products as outperform.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to overweight from neutral and downgraded Kimberly Clark and Molson Coors to underweight from neutral.
  • Canaccord downgraded the financials sector to neutral from buy.
  • Bank of America upgraded Petco to buy from neutral.
  • Bank of America reiterated Peloton as a top long-term pick.
  • UBS raised its price target on FedEx to $386 from $383
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Chipotle to $1,775 from $1,677.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call sell on Molson coors.
  • BMO reiterated Netflix as a top pick.
Workers arrive at the Boeing plant where 737 MAX airplanes are assembled on April 21, 2020, shortly after it reopened, in Renton, Washington.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC Pro1 in 4 investing dollars are now going into ESG strategies. How to play it, according to Cowen
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Five Below, Bank of America, Carnival & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley picks 11 stocks set to pop on deal-making this year
Elliot Smith
Read More