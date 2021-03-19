Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Ford, Alphabet, Netflix & more
Published Fri, Mar 19 2021
8:11 AM EDT
Updated Fri, Mar 19 2021
8:16 AM EDT
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Evercore ISI reiterated Western Digital as a top pick.
Bank of America reiterated buy on Alphabet.
Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge and Enphase Energy to positive from neutral.
Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp to neutral from outperform.
Barclays upgraded Ford to overweight from neutral.
Stephens initiated Beyond Meat as overweight.
Wedbush upgraded Starbucks to outperform from neutral.
DA Davidson initiated Rover as buy.
Susquehanna raised its price target on Boeing to $300 from $250.
Cowen initiated Air Products as outperform.
JPMorgan upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to overweight from neutral and downgraded Kimberly Clark and Molson Coors to underweight from neutral.
Canaccord downgraded the financials sector to neutral from buy.
Bank of America upgraded Petco to buy from neutral.
Bank of America reiterated Peloton as a top long-term pick.
UBS raised its price target on FedEx to $386 from $383
Wells Fargo raised its price target on Chipotle to $1,775 from $1,677.
Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call sell on Molson coors.
BMO reiterated Netflix as a top pick.
Workers arrive at the Boeing plant where 737 MAX airplanes are assembled on April 21, 2020, shortly after it reopened, in Renton, Washington.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
