Powell says the Fed is committed to using all its tools to promote recovery

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to an "all-in" approach to the recovery, pledging in a commentary piece for The Wall Street Journal to keep policy loose.

Noting the "much improved" economy, the central bank chief said American resolve and aggressive policy have combined to make the outlook ahead brighter.

"But the recovery is far from complete, so at the Fed we will continue to provide the economy with the support that it needs for as long as it takes," he wrote in an op-ed. "I truly believe that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and better, as we have done so often before."

Powell's comments came two days after the Fed voted to keep benchmark short-term borrowing rates anchored near zero and to continue a program that entails purchasing at least $120 billion a month in bonds.