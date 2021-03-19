Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA for 8th time in wide-ranging Trump criminal probe

Michael Cohen exits the Manhattan district attorney’s office on March 19, 2021 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for Donald Trump, met Friday for the eighth time with top officials from the Manhattan District Attorney office, who are conducting a sprawling criminal probe of the former president, his company and others in his orbit. Cohen's in-person meeting came less than two weeks after he last met with District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., recently deputized prosecutor Mark Pomerantz and others via video conference. A source familiar with Friday's session said that Cohen, who has cooperated with Vance's probe since 2018, is expected to return for another meeting with investigators. Cohen spoke positively about his meeting. "It was another productive, fact-finding interview by the district attorney and Mark Pomerantz ... as they continue to investigate Mr. Trump, his children, the Trump Organization, [Trump CFO] Allen Weisselberg, his children and others for various crimes," Cohen told CNBC. He was accompanied to the meeting in lower Manhattan with Lanny Davis, the Washington lawyer and Democratic public relations maven who has helped Cohen in the years since the Manhattan resident fell out with Trump. "Lanny Davis was good enough to take the time and join me this morning in person instead of by Zoom from Washington," Cohen said. Vance spokesman Danny Frost declined to comment. The meeting came days after federal prosecutors filed papers in U.S. District Court in Manhattan arguing against Cohen's legal bid to have his criminal sentence, now being served in home confinement, be deemed satisfied or nearly satisfied. Vance last month obtained eight years' worth of Trump's income tax returns and other financial records from an accounting firm after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch effort by Trump to block a grand jury subpoena for that information.

Michael Cohen pauses while speaking with members of the media after leaving the Manhattan district attorney’s office on March 19, 2021 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Vance's probe initially focused on hush money payments that Cohen facilitated shortly before the 2016 presidential election to two women to keep them quiet about their allegations of having had sexual relationships with Trump. Trump denies the women's claims. Vance is now looking at much more, including allegations, first raised by Cohen in congressional testimony, that the Trump Organization manipulated the valuation of various real estate assets to benefit financially from lower insurance and tax rates in some cases, and from more favorable loan terms in other instances. Pomerantz, a former leading federal prosecutor who most recently has been in private criminal defense practice, was hired last month as a special assistant DA for the sole purpose of the Trump probe.

Cohen battles the Bureau of Prisons