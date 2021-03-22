White House considers splitting $3 trillion recovery plan into two bills, report says

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press on the South Lawn upon returning to the White House after a trip to Camp David, in Washington, March 21, 2021.

The White House will consider splitting an estimated $3 trillion economic recovery proposal into two bills, The New York Times reported Monday.

President Joe Biden aims to inject more money into the economy after this month's passage of his top priority, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. His administration and congressional Democrats hope to revamp the country's infrastructure, combat climate change and jolt an improving U.S. economy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki downplayed the Times report on Monday. In a statement to NBC News, she said "President Biden and his team are considering a range of potential options for how to invest in working families and reform our tax code so it rewards work, not wealth."

"Those conversations are ongoing, so any speculation about future economic proposals is premature and not a reflection of the White House's thinking," she said.

The Times reported that the president's advisors will bring him a plan as soon as this week that would divide the recovery proposal into two planks. One would put money into boosting manufacturing, improving transportation systems, expanding broadband access and reducing carbon emissions, according to the newspaper.

The other would focus on reducing economic inequities through investments in paid leave, universal pre-K and community college, the report said. Biden is expected to pursue the infrastructure component first.

It is unclear now whether Republicans would back either piece of Biden's recovery plan. The GOP has generally opposed the president's plans to hike takes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay for the initiatives.

The Dow Jones Industrial average hit an intraday high Monday, up more than 110 points after the Times report. The reported price tag for Biden's plan is bigger than what most Wall Street firms including Goldman expected, as most saw a roughly $2 trillion infrastructure package. Shares of Caterpillar traded higher following the news.

Spokespeople for the White House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did not immediately respond to requests to comment.