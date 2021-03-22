Covid live updates: U.S. trial finds AstraZeneca vaccine 79% effective; Europe imposing new lockdowns

The findings of a late-stage U.S. trial have shown that the Covid vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness and 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization.

The data, which is based on more than 32,000 volunteers across 88 trial centers in the U.S., Peru and Chile, reaffirms that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is both safe and highly effective.

It comes shortly after several countries worldwide had temporarily suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people.

AstraZeneca said an independent data safety monitoring board found there were no safety issues regarding blood clots.

— Sam Meredith