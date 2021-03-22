China's monetary policy is shifting more quickly than it did after the 2008 financial crisis

A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020.

BEIJING — China has recovered so rapidly from the coronavirus pandemic that authorities are pulling back support for the economy more quickly than they did following the 2008 financial crisis, according to Allianz.

Back then, massive Chinese stimulus helped boost growth worldwide. This time, China's focus on tackling problems at home will not provide the same kind of global support, senior economist Francoise Huang said in a note Monday.

Beijing's monetary easing policy, which includes lower interest rates, kicked off in January 2020 after an acceleration in the spread of Covid-19 domestically. The support reached its height nine months later in October, with only 41% of the intensity seen following the financial crisis, Huang said, citing proprietary analysis.

That means China's coronavirus stimulus program ended three months earlier than the 12-month-long one in 2009, according to the research.