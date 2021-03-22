Chip shortage has Detroit automakers struggling to maintain truck production and meet orders

An employee works on a Ford Motor Co. Super Duty Truck engine at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 30, 2016.

Detroit automakers are struggling to keep production and shipments of highly profitable pickup trucks going as interruptions in manufacturing across the world have led to a global semiconductor chip shortage that's hitting the automotive industry.

Ford Motor on Monday said it is cutting a shift at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville that produces its larger F-Series pickups and full-size SUVs. It's also temporarily shuttering a plant in Ohio that builds vans and other trucks. Both plants are expected to return to normal production in a week, according to the company.

The cuts come after Ford joined General Motors on Thursday in confirming it is partially assembling some trucks to be stored until parts become available. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, also recently confirmed it was partially assembling some of its older Ram pickups due to a lack of semiconductor chips.

"We are working closely with suppliers to address potential production constraints tied to the global semiconductor shortage and working to prioritize key vehicle lines for production, making the most of our semiconductor allocation," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an emailed statement.

For months, automakers have been prioritizing assembly of high-margin vehicles such as pickups by cutting production of cars and crossovers. The most recent actions show the difficulties facing the companies as they attempt to maintain production of those vehicles.