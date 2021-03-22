Skip Navigation
Cramer says investors using Covid stimulus checks on stocks should buy Google-parent Alphabet

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.
Alex Tai | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Investors who plan to put a portion of their latest Covid stimulus checks into the stock market should buy shares of Google-parent Alphabet, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

Cramer made the suggestion on "Squawk on the Street" while analyzing the valuations of a handful of big tech companies, including Apple and Facebook.

"I do think Apple's down a lot, but not down enough," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's too early to buy some of these stocks, but they are getting very low compared to where they were."

