Forget Big Oil: Fund manager names 4 stocks to trade the energy transition

The wind energy park "Odervorland" in the district of Oder-Spree in Brandenburg, Germany.

Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander has named a number of stocks to buy to trade the world's energy transition in the coming years – and they're not Big Oil.

Although Lekander said oil and gas companies were currently experiencing an "unbelievable" market environment — supported by robust commodity prices and improving margins — he warned that this would likely be temporary, and said they had a "terrible future."

Instead, Lekander, whose Lansdowne Energy Dynamics Fund won "best sector specialist" at this year's Investors Choice Award, argued that investors should be looking elsewhere for longer-term trades.

Here are the stocks backed by Lekander: