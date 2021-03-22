New batch of $1,400 stimulus payments coming Wednesday, IRS says

Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A second batch of $1,400 stimulus checks is scheduled to land in people's bank accounts on Wednesday, March 24.

Those checks began processing on Friday and may be available in some accounts even earlier, according to the Treasury Department and IRS, which announced the payments on Monday.

The latest batch also includes a "large number" of mailed paper checks and pre-paid debit cards, according to the agencies.

People who do not receive a March 24 payment by direct deposit should be on the lookout for a mailed payment in the coming weeks.

The agencies did not specify how many checks are included in this second disbursement round. The first round included about 90 million payments that totaled more than $242 billion.

"The IRS continues to send the third round of stimulus payments in record time," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

