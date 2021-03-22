Still no $1,400 stimulus check? Here's what you can do if you're waiting for the money

Even as the U.S. government has deployed about 90 million $1,400 stimulus checks, you may still be asking, "Where is my money?"

The IRS and Treasury Department announced last week it had sent out the first batch of stimulus checks totalling more than $242 billion.

The $1,400 stimulus payments were authorized by Congress and President Joe Biden earlier this month. This time, the payments are as much as $1,400 per person, as well as $1,400 per child or adult dependents.

As with the first two sets of stimulus checks, you must meet certain income thresholds in order to qualify. Generally, individuals with up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income will get a full payment. That goes up to $112,500 for heads of household or up to $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

This time, however, the payments phase out more quickly. The checks are capped at $80,000 for individuals, $120,000 for heads of household and $160,000 for married couples.

Other eligibility rules also apply.

Millions more payments will be dispensed in the coming weeks by direct deposit, mailed paper check or debit card.

If you receive no payment or a smaller deposit than you anticipated, you may fear you're missing out. If that's the case, here's what you can do.