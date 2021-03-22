UK and EU vaccine dispute deepens as Brussels considers new export controls

LONDON — Tensions are high between the U.K. and the European Union as the 27-member bloc considers restricting exports of Covid-19 vaccines across the English Channel.

The European Union is increasingly frustrated at AstraZeneca for not respecting its delivery targets to the bloc. The pharmaceutical firm reduced the number of vaccines it will deliver to the EU twice in the first quarter and once in the second quarter. As a result, European officials are worried that any future issues could undermine their vaccination targets.

AstraZeneca has met its delivery targets for the United Kingdom — where the vaccination rate is higher than in the EU — even though some of these vaccines are coming from plants in the European Union. The U.K. placed its order for the AstraZeneca shots earlier than the EU.

"The EU needs to secure deliveries of vaccines to Europeans in line with companies' contractual obligations. We will review the different tools at our disposal for that end, including the use of the export authorization regime in its current or in adapted form," a spokesperson for the European Commission told CNBC on Monday.

In late January, the EU approved restrictions on exports of Covid-19 vaccines, but they can only be implemented if a company is not respecting its contractual obligations with the region and if the vaccines are heading to a country considered not vulnerable.