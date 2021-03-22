Upstart shares are up 171% in three days, as momentum pours into fintech company

In a year of historically wild stock moves, often driven by chatter on Reddit boards, financial software vendor Upstart Holdings is the latest company to see its stock soar to inexplicable heights.

Founded in 2012 by former Google executive David Girouard, Upstart went public in December and was valued at $2.1 billion after its market debut. After a 171% jump in the past three trading sessions, the company is now worth over $12 billion.

Upstart's rally, including a 32% jump on Monday to close at $164.87, is reminiscent of stocks such as GameStop and AMC, which rocketed up in January, fueled by the r/WallStreetBets message board on Reddit and a ton of momentum buying on Robinhood and other consumer apps.

There have been some posts about Upstart on the WallStreetBets forum, including one saying "let's ride this to the moon" in the subject line. But they've been removed by content moderators, which happens for various reasons, "including keeping communities safe, civil, and true to their purpose," according to Reddit.

However, unlike companies fueled by Reddit, Upstart did get an initial jolt from some actual positive news. After the market close on Wednesday, Upstart reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 39% from a year earlier to $84.4 million and said operating income almost tripled to $10.4 million. Upstart forecast first-quarter revenue of $112 million to $118 million, an increase of about 80% at the midpoint of the range.