5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. S&P 500 set to drop on anniversary of stock bull market

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on March 09, 2021 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures dropped Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke two-session losing streaks. The Nasdaq logged a second straight session of gains, recovering about half of Thursday's 3% decline. Tech stocks benefited over the past two sessions from the 10-year Treasury yield retreating from last week's 14-month high. Tuesday marks one year since the Covid low in the stock market, which ended the fastest bear market ever and ushered in another bull market. The S&P 500 has gained 76% since the March 23, 2020, close of 2,237. Over the past year, two presidents, Congress and the Federal Reserve put extraordinary fiscal and monetary policies in place to support the economy during the pandemic.

2. Yellen, Powell to testify on Capitol Hill on economic recovery

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen (L) congratulates Fed Governor Jerome Powell at his swearing-in ceremony for a new term on the Fed's board, in Washington in this handout photo taken and released June 16, 2014.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee on the economy at noon ET. Yellen, who was Powell's predecessor, said she sees both growth and possibly full employment next year and credits President Joe Biden's Covid relief package. Powell's prepared remarks struck a cautiously optimistic tone, saying the economy is "much improved" but the recovery is "far from complete." Last week, after its March meeting, the Fed forecasted higher growth and inflation, while saying interest rates will likely remain near zero through 2023.

3. AstraZeneca addresses U.S. concern about vaccine trial data

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.

AstraZeneca said Tuesday it will work with an independent group of U.S. health advisors who expressed concern about possible outdated information in the U.K. drugmaker's Covid vaccine trial results. AstraZeneca said it would "issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours." The questions came one day after the company said a late-stage trial in U.S. and Latin America showed 79% efficacy for its two-shot regimen. AstraZeneca's vaccine also faced recent trouble in Europe, with a number of nations there temporarily suspending the use of the inoculation following reports of blood clots.

4. Covid cases rise in parts of U.S. as some states relax restrictions

People enjoy themselves as they walk along Ocean Drive on March 18, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Covid cases are once again on the rise across more than half of the U.S. as health officials warn about reopening too soon and race to vaccinate more people before highly contagious strains become prevalent in the country. As of Sunday, the seven-day average of new cases rose by 5% or more in 27 states, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Across the U.S., the nation logged an average of 54,308 new cases per day over the past week, a 1% rise from the prior week after months of rapidly declining case numbers.

5. Biden considers $3 trillion package for infrastructure

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press on the South Lawn upon returning to the White House after a trip to Camp David, in Washington, March 21, 2021.