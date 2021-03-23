'Highly unfair' to accuse the EU of vaccine nationalism, trade chief says

An employee draws up a syringe and a container with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, in Schwaz, Austria.

LONDON — The European Union is "facing a serious situation" in rolling out Covid-19 shots, but it is "highly unfair" to accuse the bloc of vaccine nationalism, the region's trade chief told CNBC on Tuesday.

Since the start of its vaccination program, the EU has faced a slew of criticism, including for being too slow to approve vaccines and blocking exports of Covid-19 shots.

At the same time, delivery issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine have hit deployment of shots during the first quarter and there are concerns in Brussels about whether contractual commitments will be fully respected in the next three months.

"Clearly we are facing a serious situation in vaccine rollout. We need to speed up the vaccination, we need to speed up both vaccine production and supply," Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU's trade chief, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has been working with different pharmaceutical firms to boost vaccine production across the member states. The institution wants to see 70% of the adult population in Europe vaccinated by the end of the summer.

However, meeting this target will depend on whether firms deliver the amount of vaccines that the bloc is expecting, as well as member states' ability to distribute the shots among their populations.

AstraZeneca has already cut its delivery numbers twice for the first quarter, and said it will be distributing less than half of the original target for the second quarter too.