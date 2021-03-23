Ex-New York cop Sara Carpenter arrested on Capitol riot charges, told FBI she went there on Trump instructions

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The riot left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Two other police officers who defended the Capitol that day killed themselves on the heels of the riot, which injured nearly 140 other cops.

Carpenter, who voluntarily surrendered Tuesday, told FBI agents in January that she went to the Capitol with others after hearing then-President Donald Trump instruct them to "march to the Capitol," according to a court filing.

A retired New York Police officer seen on surveillance video shaking a tambourine while walking around inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with a mob of Trump supporters was arrested Tuesday morning.

Carpenter retired from the New York Police Department in 2004 after about 10 years of service. During the 1990s, she worked as a spokeswoman for the NYPD.

She is due to appear Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, on misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The case is being prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Washington, along with hundreds of other criminal cases against alleged Capitol rioters.

The court filing says that the FBI received an anonymous tip on Jan. 7 saying that Carpenter telephoned a relative and said that she was inside the Capitol and had been teargassed during the invasion. The tipster gave Carpenter's home address in the borough of Queens in New York City.

Carpenter on Jan. 18 told FBI agents during an interview that she drove to Washington on Jan. 5, and the following morning "went to the rally point where Trump's Twitter page has instructed all supporters to hear about the election fraud," the filing said.

Trump, for months after the November presidential election, repeatedly and falsely claimed that he had won the election, and that Biden's victory was the result of widespread ballot fraud in multiple states.

Federal and state courts have consistently rejected those allegations, as did Trump's own attorney general at the time, William Barr.

On Jan. 6, Trump, his family members and various allies held a rally outside the White House, where they again made false statements about the election, and urged supporters to help them reverse the election results. Those results were due to be confirmed that day by a joint session of Congress presided over by then-Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the filing, Carpenter told FBI agents, "She heard President Trump's words on the jumbo televisions and speakers instructing people to rally back, not leave, and march to the Capitol."

"Carpenter stated that at approximately 1:00 p.m., she began to walk with a large group of people to the Capitol. Carpenter stated that she entered the Rotunda of the Capitol, where she observed other individuals walking around and leaving with items," the filing said.

"Carpenter told FBI agents that she observed police yelling for individuals to get out, then pushing and shoving the crowd. Carpenter stated she was trampled and pepper sprayed as she exited the Capitol building."