Photos show container ship stuck in Suez Canal

The Ever Given, a more than 200,000 ton container ship, is stuck in the Suez Canal, halting traffic in one of the world's key waterways. Authorities worked all Wednesday to dislodge the cargo carrier, but it remains firmly stuck as ship traffic piles up on either side of the canal.

Ever Given towers over machinery on land

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a cargo ship, named the Ever Given, sits with its bow stuck into the wall Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. Suez Canal Authority | AP

In one image, the Ever Given dwarfs a piece of heavy machinery and two workers standing on one side of the canal. The bow of the ship is seen touching the canal's Eastern wall. The ship's Taiwan-based operator Evergreen Marine Corp. said in a statement that the Ever Given ran aground, propelled by strong winds as it entered the Suez Canal from the Red Sea.

The stuck ship seen from space

Cropped satellite imagery captured on March 23, 2021 shows the cargo container ship Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt. Planet Labs

Satellite images show the difficulty in dislodging the ship from the narrow waterway. The Ever Given is more than 1,300 feet long and about 193 feet wide.

One of the tugboats deployed to the scene

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, a boat navigates in front of a massive cargo ship, named the Ever Given, rear, sits grounded Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it turned sideways in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping. Suez Canal Authority | AP

A tugboat is seen alongside the ship as authorities attempted to start the refloating process, which can take days.

Officials on the scene discuss options

In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, second right, speaks to other staff onboard a boat near the stuck cargo ship Ever Given on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after it become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway. Suez Canal Authority via AP

Officials from the Suez Canal Authority speak to staff onboard a boat near the lodged cargo ship.

The Suez Canal is a busy waterway

Container ship RDO Concord sails through the Suez Canal as Egypt celebrates the 150th anniversary of the canal opening in Ismailia, Egypt November 17, 2019. Mohamed Abd El Ghany | Reuters

More than 50 ships pass through the Suez Canal each day, carrying everything from consumer products to machinery parts to oil around the world.

The canal connects goods from far corners of the world

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln approaches the Mubarak Peace Bridge as it transits the Suez Canal in Egypt, May 9, 2019. Picture taken May 9, 2019. Dan Snow | U.S. Navy | Reuters