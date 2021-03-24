Watch live: Secretary of State Blinken delivers speech from Brussels after NATO meetings

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to deliver remarks from Brussels, Belgium after holding consultations with NATO allies.

Blinken is set to discuss a wide range of topics - including climate change, increased need for allies and partners and an increasingly assertive China.

Blinken's speech comes after tensions between the U.S., European Union and China have increased in recent weeks. He's expected to underscore the need for continued partnership with China, but reject China's coercive practices.

On Monday, the U.S., the European Union and Canada placed sanctions on Chinese officials for human human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang.

