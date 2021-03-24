White House to add AAPI liaison after Democrats threaten to block Biden's nominees

The White House said it will appoint a "senior level" Asian American Pacific Islander liaison, an official told NBC News on Wednesday.

The announcement came after two Democratic senators, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Hawaii's Mazie Hirono, vowed to vote against President Joe Biden's nominees in protest of what they said was a lack of AAPI representation in his administration.

Duckworth and Hirono later walked back the threats, saying they had received new assurances from the White House.

The row over AAPI representation in the White House comes as Biden has sought to rally the American people against a rise in violence and discrimination targeting Asian Americans over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The President has made it clear that his Administration will reflect the diversity of the country. That has always been, and remains our goal," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The White House will add a senior level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison, who will ensure the community's voice is further represented and heard," Psaki said.