Covid live updates: Hong Kong and Macao suspend BioNTech vaccinations over packaging concerns

A researcher who works with Covid long-haulers warned that lingering symptoms pose a serious problem.

"We've been tracking around 60 distinct symptoms in this patient population," said David Putrino, the Director of Rehabilitation Innovation at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. "We really just need to focus on helping these patients and spreading awareness that this is, indeed, a really serious problem associated with Covid."

A new study out of Northwestern University shows that 85% of long-haulers experienced four or more neurologic symptoms. Putrino said the prevalence of long Covid is forcing physicians to adjust even routine care.

—Emily DeCiccio