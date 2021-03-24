Equal Pay Day highlights a $1 million salary shortfall for some women amid Covid

Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, a reminder of the persistent income inequality between men and women.

Currently, women earn just 82 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by the National Women's Law Center.

As a result, March 24 marks just how far into the new year full-time female workers have to keep working to make what their male counterparts typically made in just the previous year, also known as the gender pay gap. In other words, a woman has to work nearly 15 months to earn what a man makes in one year.

Although the discrepancy hasn't changed much in years, the coronavirus crisis closed the gap by about one cent.

That's because lower paid women disproportionately lost their jobs in 2020, which drove up average pay, according to salary comparison site PayScale.

Women are also highly represented in occupations that have been particularly hard hit by Covid-19, including health care, education and food and service industries.

Further, many women voluntarily left the workforce to care for children now going to school remotely.