Covid cases could spike if eviction ban is allowed to lapse, experts warn

Protesters gather at a rally in support of bills and legislation to block evictions in Massachusetts for up to a year.

The country's attempts to get the coronavirus pandemic under control could be undermined by the upcoming expiration of the national ban on evictions, experts warn.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium on most evictions across the country has been in effect since September 2020, but is now scheduled to lapse in a week.

Around 1 in 5 adult renters say they didn't pay last month's rent, according to a survey published this month by the Census Bureau. Closer to 1 in 3 Black renters said the same.

Allowing mass evictions to continue could cause a surge in Covid cases and deaths, according to a recent study.

More from Personal Finance:

Four months behind on rent, he got help from his landlord

More than 2,000 organizations urge Biden to extend eviction ban

What to know about applying for some of the $45 billion in rental aid

That's because many displaced people double up with family members or friends or are forced to turn to crowded shelters.

During the pandemic, 43 states, plus Washington, D.C., temporarily barred evictions. Many of the moratoriums lasted just 10 weeks, while some states continue to prohibit the proceedings.

Researchers found that allowing evictions to continue in these states caused as many as 433,700 excess cases of Covid-19 and 10,700 additional deaths in the U.S. between March and September, before the CDC ban went into effect nationwide.

"When you're looking at an infectious disease like Covid-19, evictions can have an impact not only on the health of evicted families, but also on the health of the broader community," said Kathryn Leifheit, one of the study's authors and a postdoctoral fellow at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.