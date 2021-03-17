More than 2,000 organizations urge Biden to extend national eviction ban

Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

More than 2,200 organizations have written a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to extend the national eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a ban on evicting struggling renters during the pandemic last September, and that protection is scheduled to expire at the end of this month. Advocates say a wave of evictions is inevitable if the ban is allowed to lapse. "Evictions put lives at risk and strain our already overstretched public health systems," the organizations, including AARP, the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union, wrote in the letter dated March 15. They also cited research showing that evictions have led to as many as 400,000 additional coronavirus cases.

Property owners have criticized the ban and say landlords can't afford to continue housing people for free. "Short-term policies like eviction moratoria leave renters accruing insurmountable debt and jeopardize the ability for rental housing providers to provide safe, affordable housing," said Bob Pinnegar, president of the National Apartment Association. However, housing experts say allowing the eviction ban to expire before rental assistance goes out to people is bad policy. Congress has allocated more than $45 billion in aid for renters, but it could take a few months for the money to be disbursed. "Eroding eviction protections before rental assistance reaches those most at risk and just as we are approaching a turning point in the pandemic only undermines mitigation strategies and escalates the crisis, making recovery that much more untenable," said Emily Benfer, a visiting professor of law at Wake Forest University. The organizations called on the Biden administration, the CDC and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to not only extend the moratorium, but to strengthen it, as well.