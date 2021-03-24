Many Americans have an extra month to file taxes. Why they may want to stick to the original deadline

The IRS recently extended the filing deadline for individual tax returns to May 17 from April 15.

You may still want to file by the original date.

That's because the extension only applies to individual returns, from taxpayers who file an IRS Form 1040. For people who make estimated tax payments, including the self-employed or those with certain small businesses, the first quarterly sum is still due April 15.

In addition, the IRS has not yet given further guidance on whether other deadlines will also be extended. That includes contributions to individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

And, while accountants and self-filers might be feeling less stressed now that the deadline is extended, the complicated year and changes to tax rules midseason mean that starting earlier is probably a good idea to avoid either facing a penalty or leaving money on the table.

"Just because the deadline is extended doesn't mean to wait until May 15 to get everything together," said Anjali Jariwala, a certified financial planner, certified public accountant and founder of Fit Advisors in Torrance, California.

Contributing to an IRA or HSA

Currently, April 15 is still the last day to contribute to an IRA or and HSA for 2020. The IRS hasn't said that it will push back the date to align with the tax return filing deadline.

The deadline for contributing to such accounts is especially important for people whose 2020 adjusted gross income may be close to the caps for the latest stimulus checks. If you made slightly more than the limit for a full check or might not get one because you're over the phase-out window, making a retroactive contribution to an IRA or HSA will lower your adjusted gross income for 2020 and could make you eligible for a payment.

Full $1,400 checks are being sent to individuals with up to $75,000 in 2020 adjusted gross income, heads of household with up to $112,500 and married couples who file jointly that have as much as $150,000.