Many Americans have an extra month to file their 2020 taxes. Don't miss out on these savings

Here are a few things to check before you file. Stimulus payments If you had a drop in income in 2020 that would have made you eligible for any previous stimulus payments, or had an event such as having a baby that changed how much you should have gotten, you need to file a tax return and claim the recovery rebate credit to get that money back. If you became eligible for the latest $1,400 payment in the American Rescue Plan, you also need to file your 2020 tax return so that the IRS has your updated information and can send you a direct deposit, paper check or debit card. While this is the only way to get the payment, you don't necessarily need to rush to file if you aren't yet ready — the IRS said it would look at both 2019 and 2020 tax returns and top up people who became eligible for checks or would have gotten more based on 2020 returns. Unemployment income If you got unemployment insurance benefits in 2020, the American Rescue Plan made changes to what is considered taxable income. Now, the first $10,200 of those benefits — or $20,400 for a couple filing jointly, when both partners got unemployment — is not taxable for those who had adjusted gross income less than $150,000 in 2020. That will save millions of Americans from a surprise tax bill during a tough time. The IRS has released a worksheet for paper filers to claim the tax break, and is working with the tax software industry to update online systems, meaning taxpayers should make sure they have the correct forms before they file. This might put some in a difficult situation, especially if they need to claim extra stimulus payments or are waiting on their tax refund. In addition, for those that had unemployment income in 2020 and already filed and paid taxes that they no longer owe, the IRS said no further action is needed. The agency plans to automatically process refunds for these individuals.