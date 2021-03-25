30 million people may receive $1,400 stimulus checks after Social Security Administration provides payment information to IRS

The Social Security Administration has sent information to the IRS that will help clear the way for almost 30 million people to receive their $1,400 stimulus checks, lawmakers said on Thursday.

The development comes after Democratic leaders on the House Ways and Means Committee gave the agency 24 hours to turn over the payment information so that the IRS could process the payments.

In a statement, the lawmakers, led by House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal, D-Mass., blamed Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul for the delays, which "defied congressional intent and imposed needless anxiety and pain on taxpayers."

As of 8:48 a.m. this morning, the necessary files were transferred to the IRS, thus allowing the payments to make their way to beneficiaries, according to the statement.

More from Personal Finance:

About 127 million $1,400 stimulus checks have been sent

Using tax-deferred savings can help you get that $1,400 stimulus check

How to make sure you don't miss $1,400 stimulus checks in the mail

"Now the IRS needs to do its job and get these overdue payments out to suffering Americans," the leaders stated. "Further delays will not be tolerated by this committee."

In addition to Neal, other lawmakers calling for action included Reps. John Larson, D-Conn.; Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J.; and Danny K. Davis, D-Ill.

Those four leaders also sent a letter to the IRS and Social Security earlier this week urging prompt action to get necessary payments to all federal beneficiaries. In addition to Social Security, that includes those who receive checks from Supplemental Security Income, Veterans Affairs and the Railroad Retirement Board.