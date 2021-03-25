Rocket builder ABL raises $170 million from T. Rowe, Fidelity to become the latest space unicorn

Rocket builder ABL Space closed a $170 million round of funding, the company announced on Thursday, making it the latest private space venture to reach the unicorn valuation mark.

ABL raised the funds from T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Management, as well as a third unnamed investment firm and existing investors, at a valuation of $1.3 billion.

"We have always prided ourselves on capital efficiency," ABL CEO Harry O'Hanley told CNBC, noting that the company has spent "well under" $50 million to date.

"If you compare us to other companies spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing launch vehicles, you should see how fundamentally differentiated our underlying approach must be to achieve that," O'Hanley added.

The company had previously raised $49 million in venture capital to date, with investors including Venrock, New Science Ventures, Lynett Capital and Lockheed Martin Ventures. ABL had also announced nearly $45 million in contracts from the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX, with the company on Thursday saying it now has contracts from ten "distinct customers," from a mix of commercial and government customers.

"We think the global space economy has significant long-term growth potential," Jason Adams, portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price's Global Industrials Fund, said in a statement. "We think ABL has a management team, technology set and product strategy that should enable long-term competitive advantages."