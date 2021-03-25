American Petroleum Institute endorses carbon pricing as oil and gas industry faces pressure on emissions

The oil and gas industry's largest trade group Thursday endorsed a price on planet-warming carbon emissions, marking a major shift after it long resisted regulatory action on climate change. The American Petroleum Institute's move comes as President Joe Biden prepares to unveil a sweeping infrastructure proposal focused on curbing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to clean energy. In a virtual meeting with White House officials Monday, industry leaders from companies such as ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, along with API, also signaled support for market-based carbon pricing. The endorsement represents a major shift in the industry's strategy on the issue of climate change and a recognition of the new administration's regulation measures following former President Donald Trump's deregulation efforts aimed at helping U.S. producers. For instance, Biden in January issued an executive order to halt new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, a move that faced resistance from producers and a slew of Republican-led states.

Vice President Kamala Harris (2-L) and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (L) watch as US President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking on tackling climate change, creating jobs, and restoring scientific integrity in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

The API's endorsement also signals that the industry — which emits a great deal of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide — would prefer a quantifiable cost associated with climate policy rather than ongoing regulations. The industry's plan came together over the last 18 months and includes advocating for federal funding for advanced technologies, further mitigating emissions from operations, advancing cleaner fuels and increasing transparency by expanding the use of ESG reporting guidance. The API was a staunch opponent of a carbon tax when Congress last debated the issue nearly a decade ago.

"The world has changed since Congress has had this debate," said API President and CEO Mike Sommers. The industry has faced growing pressure by investors to measure its contribution to climate change. And the Biden administration has vowed to put the U.S. on a path toward net-zero emissions by 2050. While Democrats are still working on the details of the upcoming infrastructure proposal, it's expected to cost between $2 trillion and $3 trillion and include $400 billion in funding for clean energy and innovation. A carbon tax could also produce funding to help pay for the infrastructure plan. The Tax Foundation estimates that a tax on carbon emissions at a rate of $50 per metric ton, with an annual growth rate of 5%, could generate $1.87 trillion in additional federal revenue over 10 years.