EU and Britain try to broker a vaccine supply deal as leaders discuss blockade

Nursing staff wait for the vaccine for COVID 19 by AstraZeneca on CUS Turin University Sports Center on March 14, 2021 in Turin, Italy.

LONDON — The U.K. and European Union are trying to resolve a dispute over Covid-19 vaccine supplies, shortly after EU officials announced stricter rules on exports of shots produced in the bloc.

The U.K. and the EU have been at odds in recent weeks with the latter complaining that London is not showing the same level of reciprocity in the distribution of vaccines. The EU has said that since the end of January more than 10 million doses produced in the EU have gone to the U.K., but the U.K. had exported none in return.

"We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave makes cooperation between the EU and UK even more important. We have been discussing what more we can do to ensure a reciprocally beneficial relationship between the UK and EU on Covid-19," the U.K. government and the European Commission said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Given our interdependencies, we are working on specific steps we can take - in the short-, medium - and long term - to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens," the U.K. and EU said, adding that talks would continue.

At the heart of the recent dispute is the fact that the EU has received significantly fewer vaccines than expected from AstraZeneca, which is putting its wider rollout at risk.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm was due to distribute around 90 million doses in the first quarter, but that number has since been cut to 30 million doses.