Amazon-backed Deliveroo dogged by workers’ rights complaints ahead of IPO

LONDON – Deliveroo's stock market listing is at risk of being tarnished somewhat by investors who are concerned about how the company treats its couriers.

The Amazon-backed company is hoping to raise £1 billion ($1.37 billion) when it lists on the London Stock Exchange on April 7, possibly achieving a valuation of up to £8.8 billion in the process. It's set to be the biggest initial public offering in Britain since Glencore in 2011.

However, two of the U.K.'s largest asset managers have said this week that they won't buy Deliveroo shares.

Aberdeen Standard and Aviva, which manage over £800 billion between them, said they're concerned about how Deliveroo treats its riders.

"As long-term investors, we're looking to invest in businesses that aren't just profitable, but are sustainable – employee rights and employee engagement are an important part of that," an Aberdeen Standard spokesperson told CNBC.

"Our clients' expectations of how we incorporate ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) into our decision making have changed hugely over the last decade and so we feel our clients are supportive of our approach. We will not be taking part in the Deliveroo IPO as we are concerned about the sustainability of the business model, including but not limited to its employment practices, and also the broader governance of the business."

Andrew Millington, head of U.K. equities at Aberdeen Standard, told the BBC's "Today" program on Thursday that Deliveroo's worker conditions are a "red flag," adding that Aberdeen Standard's decision is similar to its recent move to sell off shares in clothing retailer Boohoo, which has been accused of worker exploitation.

Aviva declined to comment but it referred CNBC to comments made by David Cumming, Aviva's equities chief investment officer, to the BBC Thursday.

"A lot of employers could make a massive difference to workers' lives if they guaranteed working hours or a living wage, and how companies behave is becoming more important," said Cumming, before pointing out that Deliveroo riders don't get basic rights. "We won't be investing in Deliveroo for a number of reasons but that is one of them."

A spokesperson for Deliveroo told CNBC that riders have the "freedom" to choose when they work and that they can work for multiple apps at the same time, including rival platforms like Uber Eats. They added that there's strong investor interest in the upcoming IPO.

Deliveroo's riders are technically self-employed, so they're not eligible for vacation days and sick pay. They're also not entitled to the national minimum wage.