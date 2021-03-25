Facebook says it blocked hackers in China who were trying to spy on Uyghur Muslims abroad

GUANGZHOU, China — Facebook said Wednesday it had blocked a group of hackers from China who were using malicious websites to infect the devices of Uyghur Muslims living abroad to enable surveillance.

The hacking group — known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye — used a variety of techniques to infect their targets' devices, said the social media company.

In one example, the hackers set up malicious websites that used look-alike domains for popular Uyghur and Turkish news sites, Facebook said. If a user visited those sites, their device could be infected with code that would enable the hackers to surveil the device.

The ethnic Uyghurs mostly live in the region of Xinjiang in north-western China. They have been identified by the United Nations, United States, United Kingdom and others as a repressed group. Authorities allegedly use widespread surveillance technology to monitor the Uyghur population — allegations that the Chinese government denies.

Facebook did not link the blocked China hacking group to the Chinese government.

The tech giant said the hackers also appeared to have compromised legitimate websites that were visited frequently by their targets.

The hackers also used fake accounts on Facebook to "create fictitious personas posing as journalists, students, human rights advocates or members of the Uyghur community to build trust with people they targeted and trick them into clicking on malicious links."