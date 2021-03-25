Facebook's acquisition of Giphy raises competition concerns, U.K. watchdog says

Alex Chung, Founder, GIPHY, on ContentMakers stage during day two of Web Summit 2019 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

LONDON — The U.K.'s competition watchdog announced Thursday that Facebook's acquisition of popular GIF website Giphy raises concerns around digital ads and the supply of the short video clips.

The Competition and Markets Authority announced that it has completed the first phase of its investigation, which launched Jan. 28.

The CMA said that Giphy competed with Facebook outside the U.K. in digital advertising through paid partnerships with brands like Pepsi and Dunkin' prior to the deal, which was announced in May last year and is reportedly valued at $400 million.

The CMA said that Giphy may have "less incentive" to expand its digital advertising if it remains merged with Facebook, adding that such an outcome would lead to a loss of potential competition in the market.

It is now planning to progress the investigation to a second phase, unless the companies provide "legally binding proposals" that address its competition concerns in the next five working days.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNBC that the company will continue to cooperate with the CMA's investigation.