Bernie Sanders aims to lower Medicare eligibility age as part of Democrats' recovery plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders hopes to include a Medicare expansion in Democrats' upcoming economic recovery plan.

The Vermont independent and Senate Budget Committee chair hopes to lower the eligibility age for coverage to either 60 or 55 from the current 65, a Sanders aide confirmed Friday. Sanders also wants to ensure Medicare covers dental visits and glasses, among other medical needs.

He aims to fund the coverage expansion by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices directly with drug companies. Politico first reported the senator's plans.

Sanders wants to include the provision in Democrats' next budget reconciliation bill, which can pass with no Republican votes in the Senate split 50-50 by party. The Democrats may have to pass part or all of their sprawling infrastructure and economic recovery package — which could top $3 trillion — through the process.

The GOP has generally opposed the growth of government-run health-care programs.

President Joe Biden plans to unveil more details about his infrastructure proposal during a speech in Pittsburgh next week. Democrats want to address not only transportation, broadband and climate change in the proposal, but also paid leave, education and potentially health care.