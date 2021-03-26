Covid live updates: India expanding vaccination campaign to everyone 45 years or older

President Joe Biden on Thursday set a new goal of having 200 million Covid vaccination shots administered within his first 100 days in office, doubling his prior pledge of 100 million vaccinations during that time frame. Biden hit that mark on the 59th day of his administration. Meanwhile, the European Union has extended its strict rules on Covid vaccine exports as the region's sluggish vaccine rollout faced scrutiny. The U.K. has been receiving vaccines from the EU and a vaccine supply agreement between the EU and the U.K. could be announced as early as Saturday.

The U.S. is recording at least 58,600 new Covid-19 cases and at least 960 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data as of 7 a.m. ET.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: