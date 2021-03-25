Covid live updates: EU and UK working to broker a vaccine supply deal

AstraZeneca issued a revised efficacy rate for its Covid-19 vaccine late Wednesday after a U.S. health agency questioned the accuracy of a preliminary report published earlier this week. The company said its vaccine is 76% effective in protecting against symptomatic cases of Covid, down from the 79% symptomatic efficacy rate it reported on Monday.

The U.S. is recording at least 57,500 new Covid-19 cases and at least 970 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data as of 7 a.m. ET.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: