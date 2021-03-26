Why some student loan borrowers could face a higher tax bill this year

Student loan borrowers may see more relief still in the pandemic.

Many people with federal student loans won't be able to claim a popular deduction on their taxes this year.

Around 12 million taxpayers take advantage of the break known as the student loan interest deduction, which allows borrowers to subtract up to $2,500 a year in interest payments they've made on their private or federal student loans from their gross income, lowering their tax liability.

The student loan interest deduction is "above-the-line," which means you don't need to itemize your taxes to qualify for it. There are income phase-outs, though, and individuals who earned above $85,000 and couples who made more than $170,000 in 2020 are not eligible at all.

Your lender is supposed to report your interest payments to the IRS on a tax form called a 1098-E, as well as provide you with a copy. You claim the deduction on line 20 of Schedule 1.

In most years, you can save up to $550 a year by doing so.

This year will be different, though.

Since March 2020, the government has given most federal student loan borrowers the chance to pause their monthly bills without interest accruing. President Joe Biden has extended that break until the end of September.