WeWork CEO expects strong rebound for shared office space in post-Covid return to work

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani told CNBC on Friday the office-sharing firm expects to see a strong recovery in demand as Covid vaccines help control the pandemic.

"There's going to be a huge shift in coming back to work, and we're a flex provider so we're completely the person who would see it first because we're plug-and-play," Mathrani said on "Squawk Box." "We're starting to see, even in New York now, new activity, so we're pretty optimistic."

Mathrani's comments Friday came shortly after WeWork announced its intentions to go public through a reverse merger with BowX Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. The deal values WeWork at $9 billion, including debt. It's expected to close in the third quarter.

The company's private-market valuation had reached roughly $47 billion before its failed initial public offering in 2019. WeWork's plans for a traditional IPO were shelved in response to weak demand, a falling valuation and governance concerns. Its co-founder and then-CEO, Adam Neumann, was pushed out that year.

SPACs have boomed in popularity in the past year, offering an alternative way for private companies to reach the public markets. Sometimes called blank-check companies, SPACs raise capital through an IPO that is used later on to merge with a private firm, thereby taking it public.

The amount of money raised by SPACs in 2021 has already exceeded all of 2020, when the wave of blank-check companies began to pick up. However, there have been signs that investor enthusiasm for SPACs has waned recently.