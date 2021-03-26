Bitcoin sleuthing start-up Chainalysis doubles valuation to $2 billion with Benioff backing

In this article TSLA

Marc Benioff, Co-CEO of SalesForce speaking at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22, 2019. Adam Galica | CNBC

Chainalysis, a start-up that sells blockchain data analytics tools, announced Friday that it's raised $100 million in an investment round valuing the company at $2 billion. That's double what Chainalysis was worth just four months ago. The round was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Paradigm, with additional backing from Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who invested through his investment fund Time Ventures. Existing shareholders Addition and Ribbit increased their holdings, Chainalysis said. Unlike some in Silicon Valley, Benioff hasn't been that vocal about bitcoin. However, Time Magazine — which the billionaire bought last year — recently posted a job listing for a chief financial officer who is "comfortable with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies." Benioff declined to comment on his views about bitcoin when asked by CNBC.

What is Chainalysis?

Founded in 2014, Chainalysis helps governments and private sector companies detect and prevent the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in illicit activities like money laundering with its investigations and compliance software. The New York-based company competes with Ciphertrace, which is based in California, as well as London-headquartered firm Elliptic. Chainalysis, Elliptic and CipherTrace aim to legitimize the cryptocurrency market, which has been fraught with high-profile hacks and other illicit activities. Last year, Chainalysis helped track down $1 billion worth of bitcoin linked to the darknet marketplace Silk Road, which was then seized by the U.S government. Michael Gronager, Chainalysis' CEO and co-founder, told CNBC that the company's latest financing round came at a time of heightened momentum for cryptocurrencies, with institutional investors and companies like Tesla piling into bitcoin. "When we raised our last round, we were basically seeing a lot of that in its infancy," Gronager said in an interview. "What we see right now is that the market is growing and that some often traditional players are embracing crypto in a way that we haven't seen before." "What has changed over the last four months is the opportunity and the speed by which we will grow into more customers and more revenue has simply gone up," Gronager added. "That means we need to do a lot more building now." Chainalysis said its annual recurring revenue more than doubled over the past year — without disclosing an exact sum — while its client base has also doubled. The company now has 233 employees, according to LinkedIn, and plans to use the fresh cash to hire hundreds more.

Is bitcoin becoming mainstream?