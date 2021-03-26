Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Zoom, Snowflake, Altria & more
Key Points
- Jefferies upgraded Altria to buy from hold.
- JPMorgan named Arista Networks as top idea.
- Wells Fargo downgraded ViacomCBS to underweight from equal weight.
- Citi reiterated its buy rating on Western Digital.
- Baird upgraded Nike to outperform from market perform.
- Deutsche Bank initiated Zoom as hold.
- Evercore ISI initiated Snowflake as buy.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Discovery to equal weight from overweight.
- Stephens named O'Reilly Auto Parts a best idea.
- Bank of America reiterated NXP Semiconductors as a top pick.
Workers install a Nike logo lamp outside the Wukesong Arena in Beijing, August 28, 2019.
Tingshu Wang | Reuters
