Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Zoom, Snowflake, Altria & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Jefferies upgraded Altria to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan named Arista Networks as top idea.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded ViacomCBS to underweight from equal weight.
  • Citi reiterated its buy rating on Western Digital.
  • Baird upgraded Nike to outperform from market perform.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated Zoom as hold.
  • Evercore ISI initiated Snowflake as buy.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Discovery to equal weight from overweight.
  • Stephens named O'Reilly Auto Parts a best idea.
  • Bank of America reiterated NXP Semiconductors as a top pick.
Workers install a Nike logo lamp outside the Wukesong Arena in Beijing, August 28, 2019.
Tingshu Wang | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

