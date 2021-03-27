Why this tech entrepreneur left the Bay Area for Arkansas and closed his offices for good

In December, internet entrepreneur Phil Libin loaded up his car and, along with his girlfriend, drove almost 2,000 miles from his home in San Francisco to Bentonville, Arkansas. They've since moved a few miles east to the neighboring town of Rogers.

Libin, who's best known as the creator of note-taking app Evernote, was three years into running his start-up studio All Turtles when he fled the stress of the Bay Area.

He's not sure where he's going next or when, but he's decided one thing for sure: It won't involve returning to an office. All Turtles closed its three physical locations — in San Francisco, Tokyo and Paris — and now has a fully-distributed workforce across the globe. Working in that fashion, Libin's team launched a new video product called Mmhmm in May and a few months later spun it out into a separate company.

"Nobody in the company is wasting two hours a day sitting in traffic," said Libin, who's the CEO of both companies. "Imagine if that's the way it always was."

In addition to killing the commute, Libin said shutting offices lets him hire talent worldwide, and allows employees to buy a house in a market where prices aren't as crazy as they are in New York or San Francisco. The home he's renting in Arkansas would cost one-tenth as much to buy as a comparable place in the Bay Area, he said.

Libin works in an industry that smoothly adapted to the coronavirus pandemic. Tech stocks traded at all-time highs as recently as last month, and 2020 was a boom year for IPOs, even as unemployment skyrocketed.

That all took place while companies closed their offices and some went permanently remote. Twitter, Square and Atlassian told their employees they can work from wherever they want forever. Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange that could be worth $100 billion when it goes public in the coming weeks, has "Address Not Applicable" on the front page of its prospectus in lieu of a headquarters address.

"In May 2020, we became a remote-first company," the filing says. "Accordingly, we do not maintain a headquarters." Coinbase has over 1,200 employees, up from 200 at the end of 2017.