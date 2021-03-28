The Covid-19 downturn may cut Social Security benefits for some. Whether that will be fixed is uncertain

When the Covid-19 pandemic set in last year, one of the unintentional effects from the deep economic downturn included a potential reduction in Social Security benefits for one group of people.

And now, as the U.S. economy is beginning to repair itself, signs point to those benefits perhaps falling less dramatically, if at all.

Average wages in the U.S. fell sharply in 2020 as the economy came to a near halt amid a national shutdown.

Those numbers — known as the average wage index, or AWI — are used to calculate Social Security benefits. The 2020 data applies to people born in 1960, who would first be eligible to claim their monthly checks when they turn 62 in 2022. Your total monthly benefit is a formula based on the total number of years worked, your wages over that time, the AWI and other criteria, such as the age at which you claim.

Others who become disabled in 2022 or who die that year, thus triggering benefits for their survivors, would also receive benefits based on the 2020 wages.

The total number of so-called notch people affected could be 5 million, according to estimates from Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., who has introduced legislation that addresses the issue.

Last year, Social Security Administration Chief Actuary Stephen Goss said during congressional testimony that the AWI could be 5.9% lower than it was in 2019. That in turn could reduce a median earner's monthly retirement benefits for someone born in 1960 by about $119 per month.

However, recent data from the Congressional Budget Office points to a much less dramatic decline. In a January letter, the federal agency estimated that the AWI dropped by just 0.5% from calendar year 2019 to 2020.

The actual figures will not be known until later this year, the CBO said. Social Security is set to release wage data from the fourth quarter of 2020 in April.