5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. U.S. futures drop after Friday's records for Dow, S&P 500

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

2. Credit Suisse, Nomura take hit from U.S. hedge fund fallout

Credit Suisse bank. NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Credit Suisse warned Monday of a "highly significant" hit to its first-quarter results, after the Swiss-based bank began exiting positions with a large U.S. hedge fund that melted down on margin calls last week. Japanese firm Nomura said it's evaluating a potential loss estimated at $2 billion. Shares of Nomura and Credit Suisse were getting slammed in Monday's premarket. The hedge fund at the center of the fallout is Archegos Capital Management, which was forced to liquidate positions at the end of last week. The moves by the multibillion dollar U.S. family office, founded by former Tiger equity analyst Bill Hwang, caused a wave of selling pressure Friday in U.S. media stocks and Chinese internet ADRs.

3. Ever Given cargo ship blocking Suez Canal is partially floated

A view shows Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 28, 2021. Maxar Technologies | Reuters

The giant Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal was partially refloated early Monday, days after the vessel got stuck and brought a vital global trade route to a standstill. The Suez Canal Authority said the ship's course has been corrected by 80% and further maneuvers will resume when the water level rises later in the day. It remains unclear when waterway will reopen to traffic as hundreds of ships waited to enter the Suez. Maritime data showed at least 10 tankers and container ships changed course to avoid the logjam, including U.S. ships carrying natural gas for Cheniere and Shell/BG Group.

4. Biden to push infrastructure before health and family care

President Joe Biden holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. Leah Millis | Reuters

President Joe Biden will separate his sprawling plan to upgrade the nation's infrastructure into two pieces. Biden on Wednesday will unveil the first part of his plan, focusing on items like rebuilding roads and railways. The second part — including child-care and health-care reforms, aspects of what's sometimes called social infrastructure — will be released in "in just a couple of weeks," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday. Taken as a whole, the legislation is expected to cost more than $3 trillion.

5. Fauci warns that U.S. only 'at the corner' of Covid pandemic

NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, January 21, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters