Cargo ship blocking Suez Canal has been refloated, says maritime services company

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 24, 2021 shows a part of the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-) long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal.

The giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal was refloated on Monday and is being secured, maritime services company Inchcape said in a Twitter post.

But it remains unclear what the condition of the stranded ship is and when the canal would be open to traffic, with Inchcape saying that "more information will follow once they are known."

Efforts to free the mega vessel, known as the Ever Given, have lasted for nearly a week. The ship became stuck last Tuesday after running aground while entering the Suez canal from the Red Sea.

Ever Given is one of the largest container ships in the world. It is a 220,000-ton mega ship nearly a quarter-mile long with a 20,000 container capacity.

The ship completely blocked the canal that's home to as much as 12% of the world's seaborne trade, and caused a traffic jam with hundreds of ships waiting to enter the Suez.