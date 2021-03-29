Claiming head of household status for taxes can be very valuable. Who can use it

There's a good reason many people want to claim head-of-household filing status with the IRS: It's a great deal.

The head of household can claim a 50% larger standard deduction than single filers can ($18,650 vs. $12,400). They also benefit from wider tax brackets on lower income levels. For example, a head of household pays a 10% tax rate on income up to $14,100, compared to $9,875 for single filers, and 12% on income up to $53,700 vs. just $40,125 for single filers.

Head-of-household status also improves the terms for claiming various tax credits and raises the income threshold to qualify for economic impact payments, ($112,500, vs. $75,000 for single filers). It can give a major boost to a household with modest income.

More from Personal Finance:

How using tax-deferred savings can up your stimulus check

IRS makes more people eligible for unemployment tax break

$1,400 stimulus checks could be garnished for unpaid private debts

"If you're eligible for it, it's the best filing status," said Adam Markowitz, an enrolled agent with Howard Markowitz PA CPA. "It's typically intended to help single parents taking on the custodial role of two parents."

The benefits of head-of-household status are clear enough. However, the issue becomes who is eligible to file as one and who is not.

Congress recently required tax preparers to get documentation that qualifies someone to be a head of household, because legislators believe many taxpayers are mistakenly claiming it.

"It's easy to claim the status when you shouldn't or miss the fact that you should be claiming it," said Ed Zollars, a CPA with Thomas Zollars & Lynch. "Many people believe that if they are unmarried and have a dependent child, they are eligible.

"That's not always the case."