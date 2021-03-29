Semiconductor stocks surge even during chipmaker shortage, but the charts hold a warning

A global chip shortage is roiling the auto industry.

Ford announced plans last week to temporarily idle production of its F-150 at a Michigan plant, and Chinese EV start-up Nio announced a five-day shutdown of a factory. These automakers joined a growing list of companies halting production, including GM and Jeep automaker Stellantis.

The semiconductor stocks are rallying undeterred, though. The SMH semiconductor ETF has gained nearly 11% this year, almost double the gains on the broader S&P 500.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, says the coast is not clear for semiconductors.

"We've violated the uptrend support line coming off of those March lows, and now you're starting to see some sort of sideways price action, possibly a little head-and-shoulders top in the making here in the charts," Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

A head-and-shoulders pattern – formed by a high, a higher high and a lower high – suggests a failed attempt to break out and indicates possible downside ahead.